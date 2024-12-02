Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Oversees Debris Removal in North Carolina [Image 1 of 4]

    USACE Oversees Debris Removal in North Carolina

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    In Swannanoa, North Carolina, trucks unload Hurricane Helene debris at one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Temporary Debris and Reduction sites, where vegetation is run through a wood chipper before being taken to a landfill to be used as daily top cover.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8801694
    VIRIN: 241215-A-FU271-1040
    Resolution: 5135x3423
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, USACE Oversees Debris Removal in North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    north carolina
    USACE
    HELENE24

