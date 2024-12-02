Community Members Visit Sumay Village on Public Access Program Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SANTA RITA-SUMAY, Guam (Dec. 7, 2024) - Community members and families with ties to Sumay visit the historic Sumay Village on a Public Access Program tour on US Naval Base Guam. The Public Access Program allows individuals who do not have base access to visit cultural and historic sites that are located on military installations.