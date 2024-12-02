Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Members Visit Sumay Village on Public Access Program Tour [Image 3 of 9]

    Community Members Visit Sumay Village on Public Access Program Tour

    GUAM

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Amy Burrell 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    SANTA RITA-SUMAY, Guam (Dec. 7, 2024) - Community members and families with ties to Sumay visit the historic Sumay Village on a Public Access Program tour on US Naval Base Guam. The Public Access Program allows individuals who do not have base access to visit cultural and historic sites that are located on military installations.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 17:59
    Photo ID: 8801684
    VIRIN: 241207-N-QV371-6518
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Members Visit Sumay Village on Public Access Program Tour [Image 9 of 9], by Amy Burrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

