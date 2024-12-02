Community Members visit US Naval Base Guam on a Public Access Program Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SANTA RITA-SUMAY, Guam (Dec. 7, 2024) - Public Access Program Coordinator, Shayna Lopez, leads community members and families with ties to Sumay on a Public Access Program tour on US Naval Base Guam. The Public Access Program allows individuals who do not have base access to visit cultural and historic sites that are located on military installations.