Author Dr. James Perez Viernes Signs Copies of His New Book at Book Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SANTA RITA-SUMAY, Guam (Dec. 7, 2024) - Dr. James Perez Viernes signs copies of his new book, "Every Day I Dream of Sumay: Thriving in the Face of Displacement and Exile in Post-War Guam," at a book launch. After the book launch event, community members and families with ties to Sumay joined a Public Access Program tour on US Naval Base Guam. The Public Access Program allows individuals who do not have base access to visit cultural and historic sites that are located on military installations.