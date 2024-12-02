ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) salute after laying down a wreath at an American Battlefield Monument Commission ceremony, on December 13, 2024, to honor the legacy and courage of the veterans of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium. 101 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Bastogne to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there.