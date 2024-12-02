Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) salute after laying down a wreath at an American Battlefield Monument Commission ceremony, on December 13, 2024, to honor the legacy and courage of the veterans of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium. 101 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Bastogne to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8801675
    VIRIN: 241213-A-KQ181-6554
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80
    ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80
    ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80
    ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80
    ABMC ceremony for Bastogne80

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    battle
    101st
    history
    Air Assault
    Bastogne 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download