U.S. Army Master Sgt. John Ingoldsby Sr. salutes a remembrance wreath in memory and honor of fallen service members for Wreaths Across America at the Memphis National Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee on December 14, 2024. Photo by U.S. Army Pfc. Wesley Richardson.
This work, Wreaths Across America at Memphis National Cemetery [Image 19 of 19], by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.