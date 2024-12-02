U.S. Army Master Sgt. John Ingoldsby Sr. walks through Memphis National Cemetery with a remembrance wreath for Wreaths Across America on December 14, 2024. Photo by U.S. Army Pfc. Wesley Richardson.
This work, Wreaths Across America at Memphis National Cemetery [Image 19 of 19], by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.