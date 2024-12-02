Wreaths Across America at Memphis National Cemetery

Cpt. Brittany Whitehead shows a girl how to salute to honor the grave of a fallen service member at Wreaths Across America at the Memphis National Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee on December 14, 2024. Photo by U.S. Army Pfc. Wesley Richardson.
