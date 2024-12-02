Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America at Memphis National Cemetery [Image 12 of 19]

    Wreaths Across America at Memphis National Cemetery

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Family walks through Memphis National Cemetery to place a remembrance wreath for Wreaths Across America in Memphis, Tennessee on December 14, 2024. Photo by U.S. Army Pfc. Wesley Richardson.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8801540
    VIRIN: 241214-A-MF630-3704
    Resolution: 3015x2412
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Across America at Memphis National Cemetery [Image 19 of 19], by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memphis
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Wreaths Across America
    340th Public Affairs Detachment
    81st Readiness Division
    Memphis National Cemetery

