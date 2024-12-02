Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Briefs North Carolina Residents on Debris Removal Progress

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Chief of Public Affairs Dave Connolly joins the Buncombe County government's live broadcast to provide an update to area residents on right-of-way debris removal and debris removal guidelines in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 08:27
    Photo ID: 8801335
    VIRIN: 241212-A-FU271-1043
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Briefs North Carolina Residents on Debris Removal Progress, by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    north carolina
    USACE
    HELENE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download