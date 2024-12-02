USACE Briefs North Carolina Residents on Debris Removal Progress

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Chief of Public Affairs Dave Connolly joins the Buncombe County government's live broadcast to provide an update to area residents on right-of-way debris removal and debris removal guidelines in Buncombe County, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 08:27
|Photo ID:
|8801335
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-FU271-1043
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
