USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2024) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, launches from the flight deck during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 15, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)