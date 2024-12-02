USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2024) - An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, prepares to takeoff during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 15, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 07:19
|Photo ID:
|8801285
|VIRIN:
|241215-N-GC571-1900
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|799.77 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
