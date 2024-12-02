Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22 [Image 13 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22

    MOROCCO

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) participated in African Lion 22, U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise held June 6-30, 2022, across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, providing critical intelligence support and crisis response training to enhance multinational interoperability and readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8801243
    VIRIN: 220611-D-GO124-2964
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22 [Image 18 of 18], by Jordan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade Provides Critical Intelligence Support during exercise African Lion 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Africa #readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download