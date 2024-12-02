USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241215-N-TD381-1116 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2024) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Graf, of Suffolk, Va., conducts a washdown of an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 15, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)