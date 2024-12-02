USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

241215-N-TD381-1071 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2024) – Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, for flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 15, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8801149
|VIRIN:
|241215-N-TD381-1071
|Resolution:
|8192x5120
|Size:
|733.73 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
