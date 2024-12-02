USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241215-N-TD381-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2024) - Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Martinez, left, of West Columbia, S.C., and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Chengjie Yang, of New York, conduct preventative maintenance on an aircraft catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 15, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)