    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 Small Boat Sustainment [Image 9 of 10]

    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 Small Boat Sustainment

    JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditonary Unit, conduct a patrol during a simulated boat raid part of small boat sustainment training at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan on Dec. 11, 2024. This training was conducted for the first time in the Indo-Pacific region in order to introduce the Marines to the newly fielded enhanced combat rubber reconnaissance craft and increase their proficiecy for upcoming boat raids. The E-CRRC has an increased load carrying capacity as well as improved ride quality, speed, stability and seakeeping in heavy seas over the legacy CRRC. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Okinawa
    Infantry
    Fox Company
    Boat Raids
    Force Design
    E-CRRC

