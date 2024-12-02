Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy meet at midfield at the Army Navy game on 14 December 2024 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 21:18
|Photo ID:
|8801098
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-GH686-1037
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game [Image 15 of 15], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.