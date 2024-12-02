Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game [Image 15 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy meet at midfield at the Army Navy game on 14 December 2024 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 21:18
    Photo ID: 8801098
    VIRIN: 241214-A-GH686-1037
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 12.7 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game [Image 15 of 15], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game
    Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop into 125th Army Navy Game
    Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game
    Cadets at the 125th Army Navy Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Army Navy Game
    U.S. Army
    Washington D.C.
    USMA West Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download