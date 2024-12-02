Army cornerback Jabril Williams celebrates making a play during the 125th Army Navy game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8800960
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-JM103-7848
|Resolution:
|3240x2160
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.