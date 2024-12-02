Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II stops for refueling

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II stops for refueling

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II stops for refueling, Dec. 12, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The A-10, operated by the U.S. Air Force since the 1970s, remains a vital component of combat operations due to its ability to operate in austere conditions and deliver precision firepower. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8800952
    VIRIN: 241212-F-BX440-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II rests mid-journey for refueling
    An A-10 Thunderbolt II stops for refueling

