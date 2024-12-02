Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An A-10 Thunderbolt II stops for refueling, Dec. 12, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The A-10, operated by the U.S. Air Force since the 1970s, remains a vital component of combat operations due to its ability to operate in austere conditions and deliver precision firepower. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)