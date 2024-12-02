Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II rests mid-journey for refueling [Image 1 of 2]

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II rests mid-journey for refueling, Dec. 12, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Kirtland’s Transient Alert and Petroleum Oil and Lubricants team were able to refuel all ten aircraft with-in an hour and a half. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Allen Winston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8800951
    VIRIN: 241212-F-LL930-1229
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, An A-10 Thunderbolt II rests mid-journey for refueling [Image 2 of 2], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II stops for refueling

