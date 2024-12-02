125th Army Navy Game 2024

The Army teams runs onto the field at Northwest Stadium before the kickoff of the 125th Army Navy game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 17:38
|Photo ID:
|8800948
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-JM103-4091
|Resolution:
|3240x2160
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
