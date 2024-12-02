Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club honors namesake during Wreaths Across America event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Shane Nickels lays a wreath in Section 46 of Arlington National Cemetery. He is president of the Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, whose members volunteered in the early morning of December 14, 2024 during the Wreaths Across America event.



U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera in Arlington, Va.