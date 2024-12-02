Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club honors namesake during Wreaths Across America event [Image 6 of 19]

    Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club honors namesake during Wreaths Across America event

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club lays a wreath at the gravesite of Major Audie Murphy in Arlington National Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event. The club was joined by Bryon Wiebold, former mayor of Farmersville, Tx.

    U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 14, 2024 in Arlington, Va.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 17:02
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Audie Murphy
    Wreaths Across America
    Arlington National Cemetery

