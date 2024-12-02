Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club honors namesake during Wreaths Across America event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. William Parks lays a wreath in Section 46 of Arlington National Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event. She joined other members of the Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club volunteering in the early morning of December 14, 2024.



U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera in Arlington, Va.