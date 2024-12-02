Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club honors namesake during Wreaths Across America event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club lays a wreath at the gravesite of Major Audie Murphy in Arlington National Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event. The club was joined by Bryon Wiebold, former mayor of Farmersville, Tx.



U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 14, 2024 in Arlington, Va.