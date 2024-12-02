The West Point spirit band hypes up the Army supporters during the 125th Army Navy game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.