    2024 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 67 of 68]

    2024 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Volunteers participate in the 33rd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. On this day, more than 32,000 volunteers place approximately 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 14:07
    Photo ID: 8800734
    VIRIN: 241214-A-IW468-2300
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.46 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 2024 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 68 of 68], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wreaths across america
    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    waa

