Volunteers participate in the 33rd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. On this day, more than 32,000 volunteers place approximately 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
This work, 2024 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 68 of 68], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.