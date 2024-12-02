2024 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers participate in the 33rd Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2024. On this day, more than 32,000 volunteers place approximately 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)