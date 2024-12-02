A fan uses his hair to show support for Army football at the 125th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 13:57
|Photo ID:
|8800667
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-WI099-4854
|Resolution:
|2504x1884
|Size:
|999.84 KB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024, by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.