West Point cadets stand in formation on the field of Northwest Stadium as part of the pre-game ceremonies for the 125th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joesph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8800661
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-JM103-5135
|Resolution:
|2810x1414
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024, by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.