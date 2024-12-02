Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG MH60T hoisting training.

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas DesRoberts 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    In this photo AST3 Wing is waiting for a pickup after a simulated recovery of a survivor in a rescue basket to the MH60T.
    Conducting these trainings on a regular basis keeps our crews efficient and effective for our mission.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 13:14
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR
    Search and Rescue training

    #rescueswimmer #USCG #MH60 #Hoisting #

