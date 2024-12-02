USCG MH60T hoisting training.

In this photo AST3 Wing is waiting for a pickup after a simulated recovery of a survivor in a rescue basket to the MH60T.
Conducting these trainings on a regular basis keeps our crews efficient and effective for our mission.
Photo by AMT3 DesRoberts.
Search and Rescue training