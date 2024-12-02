Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Briefs Congressional Staff on Hurricane Helene Response [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Briefs Congressional Staff on Hurricane Helene Response

    BURNETT RESERVOIR, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Colonel Brad Morgan briefs bipartisan Congressional staffers at Burnett Reservoir in North Carolina on Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts and support for the city of Asheville's efforts to provide clean water to area residents.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8800554
    VIRIN: 241213-A-FU271-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: BURNETT RESERVOIR, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Briefs Congressional Staff on Hurricane Helene Response [Image 2 of 2], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Briefs Congressional Staff on Hurricane Helene Response
    USACE Briefs Congressional Staff on Hurricane Helene Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #HurricaneHelene #NorthCarolina

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download