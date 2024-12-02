USACE Briefs Congressional Staff on Hurricane Helene Response

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Colonel Brad Morgan briefs bipartisan Congressional staffers at Burnett Reservoir in North Carolina on Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts and support for the city of Asheville's efforts to provide clean water to area residents.
