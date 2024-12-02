USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG-71), conducts a replenishment at sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler, USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), December 13, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)