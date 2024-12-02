USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG-71), the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler, USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and the John Lewis-class underway replenishment oiler, USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206) conduct a replenishment at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, December 13, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)