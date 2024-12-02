USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Marcus Yliniemi, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, conducts pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), December 13, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)