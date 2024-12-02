Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts a replenishment at sea (RAS) with the John Lewis-class underway replenishment oiler, USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), December 13, the first between Ford and Milk, part of the new John Lewis-class of replenishment oilers. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 09:08
    Photo ID: 8800539
    VIRIN: 241213-N-HJ055-1353
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Harvey
    Milk
    Ship
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download