USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts a replenishment at sea (RAS) with the John Lewis-class underway replenishment oiler, USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), December 13, the first between Ford and Milk, part of the new John Lewis-class of replenishment oilers. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)