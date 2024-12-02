Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allied Command Transformation (NATO ACT) Supreme Allied Commander Transformation French Adm. Pierre Vandier, in the Pentagon for an office call, Dec. 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 07:58
|Photo ID:
|8800506
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-OK726-2028
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|746.62 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Meets with ADM Pierre Vandier [Image 3 of 3], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.