    CNO Meets with ADM Pierre Vandier [Image 3 of 3]

    CNO Meets with ADM Pierre Vandier

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allied Command Transformation (NATO ACT) Supreme Allied Commander Transformation French Adm. Pierre Vandier, in the Pentagon for an office call, Dec. 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 07:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
