    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241213-N-GC571-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Philippine Sea with six additional F-35C Lightning II aircraft assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, part of Carrier Air Wing FIVE, Dec. 13, 2024. VFA-147 operates from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
