USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241213-N-FS097-1006 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) Three of six additional F-35C Lightning II aircraft assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 operating with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), prepare to recover after an EA-18G Growler assigned to the “Guantlets” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VAQ) 136 prepares to launch from the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13, 2024. VFA-147 operates from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)