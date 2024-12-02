Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241213-N-FS097-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) Six additional F-35C Lightning II aircraft assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 operating with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), refuel on the flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13, 2024. VFA-147 operates from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 05:04
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

