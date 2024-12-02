Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Perform Preventative Maintenance Checks on Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Syria [Image 3 of 4]

    Coalition Forces Perform Preventative Maintenance Checks on Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Syria

    SYRIA

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Johnson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services on Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Northeast Syria, Dec. 7, 2024. CJTF-OIR continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 03:31
    Photo ID: 8800379
    VIRIN: 241207-A-NO330-1039
    Resolution: 5744x3831
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: SY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces Perform Preventative Maintenance Checks on Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Syria [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexander Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Syria
    TF Wolverine
    CJTF
    OIR

    OPTIONS

