U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services on Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Northeast Syria, Dec. 7, 2024. CJTF-OIR continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 03:31
|Photo ID:
|8800377
|VIRIN:
|241207-A-NO330-1078
|Resolution:
|7850x5236
|Size:
|12.72 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition Forces Perform Preventative Maintenance Checks on Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Syria [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexander Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.