AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. The band’s members have received training from American and international music schools and have chosen to utilize their musical talents to serve the U.S. Air Force as full-time active-duty musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo)