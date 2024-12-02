AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. As a key component of the U.S. Air Force’s outreach efforts, the AFCENT Band hosts extensive tours such as their current Morale, Welfare and Recreation holiday tour to fortify alliances between nations and promote military morale. (U.S. Air Force photo)