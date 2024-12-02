Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW [Image 2 of 4]

    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. As a key component of the U.S. Air Force’s outreach efforts, the AFCENT Band hosts extensive tours such as their current Morale, Welfare and Recreation holiday tour to fortify alliances between nations and promote military morale. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8800350
    VIRIN: 241213-F-LY429-1021
    Resolution: 4066x2287
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT BAND
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    music
    band

