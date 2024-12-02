AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout Central and Southwest Asia performing community outreach concerts, school assemblies, military functions, troop morale concerts, and diplomatic events hosted by the United States Embassies and their ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo)