Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout Central and Southwest Asia performing community outreach concerts, school assemblies, military functions, troop morale concerts, and diplomatic events hosted by the United States Embassies and their ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8800349
    VIRIN: 241213-F-LY429-1088
    Resolution: 3600x2323
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW
    AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT BAND
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    music
    band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download