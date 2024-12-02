The U.S. Air Forces Central Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout Central and Southwest Asia performing community outreach concerts, school assemblies, military functions, troop morale concerts, and diplomatic events hosted by the United States Embassies and their ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8800349
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-LY429-1088
|Resolution:
|3600x2323
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Band performs at the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.