Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241213-N-QR506-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in a firefighting drill on the flight deck during routine operations, Dec. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 01:25
    Photo ID: 8800276
    VIRIN: 241213-N-QR506-1011
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Sailors conduct a firefighting drill on the flight deck of the USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Deck Fire Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight deck
    firefighting drill
    aviation training
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download