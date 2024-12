Sailors conduct a firefighting drill on the flight deck of the USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), communicate using hand signals during a simulated firefighting drill on the ship’s flight deck in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)